Security Forces assault demonstrators in Dhi Qar
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2022-01-02T16:37:12+0000
Shafaq News / Witnesses in Dhi Qar reported that the security forces beat and arrested demonstrators today.
The witnesses told Shafaq News agency that the security forces dispersed the demonstrators, who were protesting the deteriorating services in the governorate, and beat them with their sticks.
In addition, the security forces arrested four demonstrators.
