Security Forces assault demonstrators in Dhi Qar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-02T16:37:12+0000

Shafaq News / Witnesses in Dhi Qar reported that the security forces beat and arrested demonstrators today. The witnesses told Shafaq News agency that the security forces dispersed the demonstrators, who were protesting the deteriorating services in the governorate, and beat them with their sticks. In addition, the security forces arrested four demonstrators.

