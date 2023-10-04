Security Forces arrest terrorists in Al-Sulaymaniyah and Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ The Security Media Cell announced that four terrorists were apprehended in Al-Sulaymaniyah and Kirkuk.

In a statement, the Agency said, "Coordinated efforts between the Federal Counter-Terrorism Service and the Counter-Terrorism Regiment in Al-Sulaymaniyah led to the arrest of a terrorist in the governorate. Meanwhile, in Kirkuk Governorate, based on intelligence from the Asayish Sulaymaniyah Directorate, three terrorists were apprehended."