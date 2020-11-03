Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Security Forces and Residents protect Jalawla from ISIS

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-11-03T18:01:05+0000
Security Forces and Residents protect Jalawla from ISIS

Shafaq News / ISIS members burned an orchard and opened fire on north of Jalawla district residents, northeast of Baqubah. A local source in Diyala said today, Tuesday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, “ISIS set fire in an orchard in Arab Suleiman village, 17 km north of Jalawla, and attacked the residents whom forced them to withdraw without resulting in any losses or casualties."

It is noteworthy that the areas north of Jalawla have been witnessing security turmoil for more than two years after the infiltration of ISIS elements fleeing from the liberated areas and governorates to the orchards and the agricultural fields.

Jalawla, 70 km northeast of Baqubah, a town of about 80,000 Kurds, Arabs and Turkmen just south of Diyala’s border with Iraq’s semi-autonomous northern Kurdish region, has long experience

related

Disputed area suggests weaponing residents to defeat ISIS

Date: 2020-10-07 17:31:01
Disputed area suggests weaponing residents to defeat ISIS

ISIS donate two energy towers in Iraq

Date: 2020-05-19 11:09:45
ISIS donate two energy towers in Iraq

Intelligence services arrest two ISIS members

Date: 2020-09-19 10:05:56
Intelligence services arrest two ISIS members

ISIS terrorists killed in airstrikes in Saladin and Kirkuk

Date: 2020-08-04 09:29:29
ISIS terrorists killed in airstrikes in Saladin and Kirkuk

Two ISIS terrorists arrested in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-10-28 07:28:35
Two ISIS terrorists arrested in Kirkuk

Four ISIS terrorists arrested in two separate operations in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-10-21 09:40:05
Four ISIS terrorists arrested in two separate operations in Kirkuk

Cornet missiles destroy ISIS's vehicles in Salahuddin

Date: 2020-05-27 13:08:40
Cornet missiles destroy ISIS's vehicles in Salahuddin

The international coalition is delaying "Kanous" entry, a source said

Date: 2020-09-24 13:30:26
The international coalition is delaying "Kanous" entry, a source said