Security Forces Re-open Roads and Bridges In Baghdad Amidst Demonstrations Against Quran Burning

Shafaq News/ Security forces in Baghdad have commenced opening all roads and bridges previously closed in the center of the capital in response to the ongoing demonstrations condemning the burning of the Quran.

A security source told Shafaq News agency that the security forces have begun lifting barriers in various closed areas, including roads and bridges. The gradual removal of these barriers is expected to restore normalcy in the city by Sunday.

The recent demonstrations were sparked by the burning of the Quran and the Iraqi flag in front of the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm, Sweden, with the permission of Swedish authorities. In addition, a Danish extremist group carried out a similar act of desecration at the Iraqi embassy in Copenhagen.

The burning of the Quran and the Iraqi flag has evoked strong emotions across the Muslim world, leading to widespread protests and calls for respect for religious symbols and beliefs.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark stated on Saturday that the Danish government condemns the burning of the Quran.

"Burning of holy texts and other religious symbols is a shameful act that disrespects the religion of others." The Ministry said in a statement.

"It is a provocative act that hurts many people and creates division between different religions and cultures. Denmark has freedom of religion, and many Danish citizens are Muslims. They are a valued part of the Danish population."

"Denmark underlines that freedom of expression and freedom of assembly must be respected. Denmark supports the right to protest but emphasizes it must remain peaceful."

In a statement, the Iraqi presidency called on international organizations and Western governments "to stop incitement and hate practices, whatever their pretexts."

It also warned Iraqis against being drawn into what it described as a "plot of sedition," which aimed to show Iraq was unsafe for foreign missions.