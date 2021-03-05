Report

Security Forces, PMF destroy ISIS points in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-05T10:51:22+0000
Security Forces, PMF destroy ISIS points in Diyala

Shafaq News/ ISIS locations were destroyed in the northern Jalawla district with air and artillery strikes. A security source in Diyala said, on Friday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "for days, the Iraqi warplanes struck intensively about 15 ISIS sites in the orchards of Al-Islah village north of Jalawla in which eight sites were destroyed.”

He did not give any further information.

Meanwhile, the source added that the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) hit yesterday night ISIS remnants in Jalawla, Diyala Governorate.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

