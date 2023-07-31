Security Forces Detain Eleven Demonstrators Amidst Escalating Civil Unrest

Shafaq News/ Dhi Qar's police has arrested eleven persons who are allegedly involved the riots that swept the southern governorate since the early morning of Monday.

The suspects, purportedly blocking main roads in Nasiriyah by burning tires, were apprehended in per directives issued by Major General Maki Shinai Khaykhani, the commander of Dhi Qar's police, according to a police statement earlier today.

"Following the directives, law enforcement initiated judicial proceedings and obtained arrest warrants against the arrestees," the statement said, "concurrently, the security forces are actively seeking other persons of interest subject to identical warrants, with the intent of pursuing due legal recourse."

Earlier in the day, Dhi Qar's capital, Nasiriyah, was catapulted into chaos with reports of conflagrations and road blockades disrupting the otherwise placid downtown area.

"Masked protesters obstructed vital junctions, highway, and an access to the property department of the Nasiriyahmunicipality," an eyewitness told Shafaq News Agency.

The eyewitness said the protestors blocked block the routes with burning tires and called for the esignation of incumbent Governor Mohammed al-Ghazi.

Meanwhile, a security source said huge military reinforcements arrived in Nasiriyah from the capital, Baghdad in order to "execute specialized security duties."