Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Security Alert: ISIS is reorganizing itself in Kirkuk

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-25T10:52:52+0000
Security Alert: ISIS is reorganizing itself in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ A member of the Parliamentary Committee for Security and Defense said that ISIS operatives are regrouping in the outskirts of Kirkuk, a move aiming to resurrect the terrorist organization.

Committee Member, MP Ali al-Ghanmi, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "ISIS organization is stationed at the outskirts of Kirkuk, especially in al-Riyadh and Hawija sub-districts."

"The organization is trying to exploit the security tension in Kirkuk between the security forces and the Region's Guard to reorganize itself," he added, "the governorate is different from all other governorates. There is an internal conflict between the parties to take over it."

"ISIS is not over. It still exists as an ideology," he stated.

Kirkuk governorate has been a stage for recurrent security tensions, which prompted Baghdad to rechannel with the authorities in Erbil.

related

New statistics on the numbers of kidnapped and Yazidi survivors from ISIS

Date: 2020-02-17 08:48:54
New statistics on the numbers of kidnapped and Yazidi survivors from ISIS

The Iraqi intelligence arrests ISIS fighters in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-11-19 08:37:06
The Iraqi intelligence arrests ISIS fighters in Kirkuk

Two injured in an ISIS attack in Baqubah

Date: 2021-04-23 20:38:34
Two injured in an ISIS attack in Baqubah

Iraqi aircrafts strike ISIS in Khanaqin

Date: 2020-09-04 07:42:02
Iraqi aircrafts strike ISIS in Khanaqin

Hours after two bodies found, ISIS start kidnapping again in Iraq

Date: 2020-05-11 22:14:02
Hours after two bodies found, ISIS start kidnapping again in Iraq

A dangerous ISIS terrorist killed in Diyala

Date: 2020-10-27 06:52:06
A dangerous ISIS terrorist killed in Diyala

ISIS weakens between Kurdistan and the governorates of Saladin and Kirkuk

Date: 2021-01-14 10:35:51
ISIS weakens between Kurdistan and the governorates of Saladin and Kirkuk

INIS arrests the so-called “Baghdad tiger”

Date: 2021-02-24 20:57:24
INIS arrests the so-called “Baghdad tiger”