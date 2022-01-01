Secretary-General of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq: the "resistance" will force the Americans to leave Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-01T12:52:12+0000

Shafaq News/ The Secretary-General of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, Qais Khazali, confirmed on Saturday that the "resistance" would force the American occupation to leave Iraq. On the anniversary of the assassination of the Commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, and the Iraqi leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis Khazali said, "the sons of the Resistance are ready to teach you more lessons, and they will force the American occupation to leave Iraq." Addressing the U.S. forces in Iraq, he added, "You have to understand well that these people (Iraqis) cannot accept the occupation," noting that "the lessons that the heroes of the resistance in Iraq addressed to you are a message to expel them (foreign forces) from Iraq." Soleimani, head of an elite overseas unit of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, was killed along with Iraqi leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis on January 3, 2020, in a U.S. drone strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport. Washington had accused Soleimani of masterminding attacks by Iranian-aligned "militias" on U.S. forces in the region. His killing took U.S.-Iranian hostilities into uncharted waters and stoked concern about a major conflagration. Today, Supporters of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) gathered, on Saturday, in central Baghdad commemorating the second anniversary of the assassination of the Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani and the PMF leader Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis. Hadi Al-Amiri, the head of the Al-Fateh Alliance, Faleh Al-Fayyad, the head of the Popular Mobilization Authority, participated in the gathering with other prominent leaders of the Shiite Factions.

