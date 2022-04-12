Second deputy speaker: the Parliament is still going about its duties despite the challenges

Shafaq News/ The second deputy speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Shakhwan Abdullah, confirmed that the Parliament continues its work despite the delay in electing the Republic's president and forming the Iraqi government. On Tuesday, Abdullah received the Australian Ambassador to Iraq, Paula Ganly, and her deputy. They discussed issues of common interest. The two sides held talks about the "importance of strengthening bilateral relations and ways to expand the cooperation between the two friendly countries in all fields, and supporting new Iraqi MPs by training them to perform their legislative tasks." Shakhwan pointed out that "the House of Representatives is still going about its duties and keen to hold sessions and approve necessary laws despite the political disagreements and deadlock, the failure to elect the new Iraqi President and forming the new government." He expressed his hope that the political crisis would ease in the coming days. In turn, Ganly affirmed Australia's keenness to continue supporting the Iraqi government and people to "establish stability and overcome problems and challenges to develop and provide services to citizens."

