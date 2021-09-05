Report

Second attack within hours target al-Abbara District in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-05T07:03:27+0000
Second attack within hours target al-Abbara District in Diyala

Shafaq News/ A security source in Diyala reported that several were injured, including two security personnel, as two explosive devices blew up in Al-Abbara district, for the second time in a few hours.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that two policemen and a civilian were injured, noting that the explosion was targeting a gathering of civilians and policemen near a house that was attacked by an armed attack last night.

"The attack is the second of its kind in the same area, after the armed attack that took place yesterday, noting that the residents blocked the Baquba-al-Abbara road, protesting the ongoing bloody attacks on al-Abbara despite the military reinforcements deployed in the district."

Al-Abbara district, 15 km northeast of Baquba, is one of the hot spots that have been witnessing continuous attacks over the past years due to its rugged geographical nature and vast area.

