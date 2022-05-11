Second Deputy Speaker of Iraq's Parliament calls for intelligence cooperation between the army and Peshmerga

Shafaq News/ The second deputy speaker of the Iraqi parliament, Shakhwan Abdullah, called for bolstering the security cooperation between the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga forces to eradicate ISIS sleeper cells and purge the loose security territories.

Abdullah's remarks came during a meeting with the Iraqi army's Chief-of-Staff Abdul-Amir Yarallah, according to a statement issued by his bureau earlier today, Wednesday.

The readout said that Abdullah and Yarallah discussed the latest security developments in the Iraqi arena and the challenges facing the Iraqi forces.

The lawmaker called for intensive intelligence cooperation between the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga forces in order to clear the security gaps from ISIS remnants and establish the foundations of stability in the country.

Abdullah highlighted the parliament's support for the military and security institutions in its effort to achieve security and protect the citizens.

For his part, Yarallah reiterated the security forces' commitment to combating terrorism and deterring security threats in all the governorates of Iraq.