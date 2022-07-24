Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Scores of ISIS militants killed, injured following a failed infiltration attempt in Saladin

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-24T21:33:52+0000
Scores of ISIS militants killed, injured following a failed infiltration attempt in Saladin

Shafaq News/ ISIS militants were seen clearing bodies from at the borders of al-Shirqat district following an unsuccessful attempt to near a site of the 51st brigade of the Tribal Mobilization, a source revealed on Sunday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that a group of ISIS militants was detected moving from al-Jazeera (the Island) toward the site near the Makhoul Mount, northern Baiji.

"The Tribal Mobilization forces showered the group with projectiles and managed to kill and injure scores of them," the source added, "the death toll from the attack was not immediately clear, but the terrorists were seen evacuating dead and injured fighters from the field."

related

Seven ISIS members are killed in Saladin

Date: 2020-12-01 21:00:15
Seven ISIS members are killed in Saladin

More than 60% of the Tigris islands in Saladin have been secured, local official says

Date: 2022-01-08 13:24:18
More than 60% of the Tigris islands in Saladin have been secured, local official says

ISIS returns to al-Qaeda-Style in Southern Saladin: An attempt for self-Assertion

Date: 2021-01-04 09:14:11
ISIS returns to al-Qaeda-Style in Southern Saladin: An attempt for self-Assertion

PMF thwarts an ISIS attack in Saladin 

Date: 2022-03-05 09:24:55
PMF thwarts an ISIS attack in Saladin 

ISIS attacked the security forces, wounding two members

Date: 2022-04-28 21:10:37
ISIS attacked the security forces, wounding two members

Dangerous ISIS network discovered in Saladin

Date: 2020-09-12 12:28:24
Dangerous ISIS network discovered in Saladin

Five ISIS terrorists arrested in Baghdad and Saladin

Date: 2021-02-27 08:25:20
Five ISIS terrorists arrested in Baghdad and Saladin

In charge of assassinations for the organization: senior ISIS terrorist arrested

Date: 2021-08-01 10:00:41
In charge of assassinations for the organization: senior ISIS terrorist arrested