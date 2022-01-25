Report

Scores killed in yesterday's airstrikes in Baghdad and Nineveh, senior officer says

Date: 2022-01-25T11:28:12+0000
Shafaq News/ Scores were killed in the Iraqi army airstrikes on ISIS sites in Baghdad and Nineveh, spokesperson to the Joint Operations Command (JOC), Major General Tahseen al-Khafaji, revealed on Tuesday.

Al-Khafaji told Shafaq News Agency that an intelligence-guided airstrike in al-Tarmiyah district, north of Baghdad, resulted in killing six members of the terrorist organization of ISIS.

"The security forces, in retaliation for al-Udhaim attack in Diyala, conducted land and aerial operations to destroy hideouts and arms caches that belong to the terrorists," he elaborated.

"The Iraqi airforce carried out an airstrike in al-Hadar district, Nineveh, killing scores of terrorists," he said.

In a statement he issued yesterday, spokesperson to the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Major-General Yehya Rasool, said that six terrorists were killed in an airstrike of the Iraqi army on an ISIS site in al-Okayli orchard in al-Tarmiyah.

