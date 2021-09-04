Scores killed in an ISIS attack on the Federal Police in Kirkuk
Shafaq News/ Scores perished in an ISIS attack on a force of the Federal Police southeast Kirkuk on Sunday.
A source told Shafaq News Agency that the militants of the terrorist organization attacked the 2nd regiment of the Federal Police's 19th brigade in the village of Tal al-Steih in al-Rashad sub-district.
Seven federal policemen were killed, and some others were injured, according to the source.
The source said that the road leading to the village is booby-trapped, which halted the enforcements arrival eventhough the attack is still underway until the moment.