Shafaq News/ Scores of tribesmen were injured in tribal clashes in the south of Iraq earlier today, Sunday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that two separate clashes erupted between the tribes of al-Zargan, al-Shadid, al-Obeid, in Souq al-Shoyoukh district, south of the Dhi Qar governorate.

"Heavy weaponry was deployed," the source said, "the clashes resulted in five citizens injured and a few burnt residences that belong to parties in the conflict."