Scores injured in clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement near the Green Zone 

Shafaq News/ Scores were reportedly injured in clashes between the law enforcement and the supporters of the Sadrist movement near the ultra-secure Green Zone downtown the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, earlier today, Saturday.

The supporters of the populist Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr have been flocking into Al-Tahrir square in mid-Baghdad since yesterday.

This morning, they started a march toward the heavily fortified Green Zone that houses the Iraqi parliament and other state institutions and foreign diplomatic missions to protest the nomination of Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani for the premiership by the Shiite Coordination Framework.

The demonstrators kicked down some of the concrete barriers erected by the security authorities on al-Jumhuriyah bridge to hinder them from nearing the Green Zone.

"Some were injured by the smoke bombs and water cannons the law enforcement used to slow down the demonstrators," a source told Shafaq News Agency, "a man fell while climbing a concrete barrier, injuring himself."

The demonstrators, mainly al-Sadr proponents, have been massing on the perimeter of the Green Zone since the early hours of the morning. Other demonstrators are expected to join them from nearby assembly points in an attempt to swarm in and organize a sit-in inside the parliament.