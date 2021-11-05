Scores injured in clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement; authorities ramp up security measures 

Shafaq News/ Scores were injured in the clashes between the demonstrators protesting the election results and the law enforcement forces near the entrances of the heavily fortified Green Zone, downtown the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, earlier today, Friday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the clashes erupted after a group of demonstrators attempted to burst into the area, which led to injuries among both the demonstrators and the security forces.

The demonstrators threw rocks toward the law-enforcement forces, who responded with tear gas, rubber bullets, and hot water hoses, the source added.

At least 24 demonstrators have sustained varying injuries, the source said.

Media outlets reported that the demonstrators blocked access to the Green Zone from four entrances, while the Security Media Cell (SMC) denied the reports about blocking al-Sanak and al-Jumhoriyah bridges.

A source revealed to Shafaq News Agency that the security authorities ramped up security deployment and raised the alert status in the aftermath of the clashes that took place between the demonstrators and the law enforcement forces.

"It is possible that the Counter-Terrorism-Services (CTS) might be deployed if the situation aggravates," the source said, "all the entrances into the Green Zone have been closed."

Many of the Iran-aligned Shiite factions saw their share of parliamentary seats decline substantially in October's election, which the group's supporters have denounced as "fraud."