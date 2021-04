Shafaq News/ A fighter was killed, and scores were injured today, Saturday, in an artillery attack on a security site in Kirkuk.

A source told Shafaq News Agency, "six mortar shells landed in the headquarters of the Sunni Mobilization Regiment loyal to MP Khaled al-Mafraji in al-Bu Shhab village in Daquq district."

"A soldier was killed, and five were injured in the attack: two from the Iraqi Army and three from the Mobilization forces."