Schenker: Pro-Iranian militias in Iraq represent a major problem

Shafaq News / The US State Department considered the presence of "militias" in Iraq "a major problem".

Head of the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs in the State Department, David Schenker, said in a press statement, "the Pro-Iranian militias in Iraq represent a major problem, and we will not hesitate to protect our soldiers there".

"We cannot tolerate any threat to our embassy in Baghdad. We will not hesitate to take steps to protect it", he added.

The Iraqi Minister of foreign affairs, Fouad Hussein, called on the US government, on Wednesday, to reconsider its decision to close its embassy in Baghdad, "as there are possibilities that this will lead to other withdrawals and affect the economic situation".

This is the first official acknowledgment by the federal government after reports were received about Washington's intention to close its embassy in Iraq due to the increasing attacks by the armed Pro-Iranian factions.