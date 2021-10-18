Sayyid al-Shuhada Brigades: to escalate the situation refusing the results of the elections

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-18T08:25:51+0000

Shafaq News/ The "Sayyid al-Shuhada Brigades," a prominent armed faction in Iraq, threatened today, Monday, to escalate in rejection of the results of the early parliamentary elections. The brigades' spokesman, Kazem Al-Fartousi, told Shafaq News Agency, "The Sayyid Al-Shuhada are within the framework of the Shiite house that rejects the election results. We will address to the legal means or the demonstrations," adding, "we will escalate to reject the rigged election results." Al-Fartousi indicated that "the discussion now does not focus on forming political alliances, but is limited to rejecting the election results… there are recorded evidences of manipulation, especially since the number of voters in some constituencies was less than the number of votes by 4000-5000". It is worth noting that dozens demonstrated in different governorates, burning tires and blocking roads, yesterday evening rejecting the election results. The Head of Al-Fateh Alliance Hadi Al-Amiri objected to the preliminary results of the parliamentary elections in Iraq, describing them as "fabricated." In a brief press statement, Al-Amiri said, "We do not accept these fabricated results, whatever the price. We will defend the votes of our candidates and voters with full force." Earlier, the security officer of the Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades, "Abu Ali Al-Askari," also rejected the results, which showed a noticeable decline in most of the political arms of the "resistance" factions. In turn, the "Coordinating Committee of the Resistance factions," which includes Shiite political forces, said, "...we announce our appeal against the announced results and our non-acceptance, we will take all measures to prevent voter manipulation."

