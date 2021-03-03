Sayyid al-Shuhada Brigades deny responsibility for Erbil’s attack

Shafaq News/ the Sayyid al-Shuhada Brigades denied on Wednesday, responsibility for the rockets attack at a U.S.-led military base in Kurdistan’s Erbil which killed a civilian contractor.

The Directorate General of Counter Terrorism in the Region stated that a person confessed of being behind the attack saying the Sayyid Al-Shuhada Brigades directed him to carry out the operation.

The General Secretariat of the Sayyid Al-Shuhada Brigades said in a statement that "the person does not belong to us, and we deny the attack on the American base in Erbil," calling on the Kurdistan Regional Government and its politicians not to believe the American accusations.

The Brigades called on the Iraqi government to "protect its formations, and to confront the random arrests."

Earlier, The Directorate General of Counter Terrorism in Kurdistan announced the results of the investigation over Erbil attack.

The directorate said four people are responsible for the terrorist attack, in which Haidar Hamza Abbas Mustafa al-Bayati who was arrested and confessed to his crime is the mastermind.

Later, the federal security forces arrested another perpetrator while the two others are still hiding.