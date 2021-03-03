Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Sayyid al-Shuhada Brigades deny responsibility for Erbil’s attack

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-03T20:22:19+0000
Sayyid al-Shuhada Brigades deny responsibility for Erbil’s attack

Shafaq News/ the Sayyid al-Shuhada Brigades denied on Wednesday, responsibility for the rockets attack at a U.S.-led military base in Kurdistan’s Erbil which killed a civilian contractor.

The Directorate General of Counter Terrorism in the Region stated that a person confessed of being behind the attack saying the Sayyid Al-Shuhada Brigades directed him to carry out the operation.

The General Secretariat of the Sayyid Al-Shuhada Brigades said in a statement that "the person does not belong to us, and we deny the attack on the American base in Erbil," calling on the Kurdistan Regional Government and its politicians not to believe the American accusations.

The Brigades called on the Iraqi government to "protect its formations, and to confront the random arrests."

Earlier, The Directorate General of Counter Terrorism in Kurdistan announced the results of the investigation over Erbil attack.

The directorate said four people are responsible for the terrorist attack, in which Haidar Hamza Abbas Mustafa al-Bayati who was arrested and confessed to his crime is the mastermind.

Later, the federal security forces arrested another perpetrator while the two others are still hiding.

related

Mithal al-Alusi: the US administration shall respond to the Erbil attack firmly

Date: 2021-02-16 10:39:36
Mithal al-Alusi: the US administration shall respond to the Erbil attack firmly

Arab League condemns Erbil Attack

Date: 2021-02-16 12:17:52
Arab League condemns Erbil Attack

Biden is "outraged" by Erbil attack

Date: 2021-02-16 19:00:51
Biden is "outraged" by Erbil attack

US and four European allies condemn Erbil attack

Date: 2021-02-17 09:40:44
US and four European allies condemn Erbil attack

30th brigade of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi issues a statement on Erbil attack

Date: 2020-09-30 21:02:27
30th brigade of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi issues a statement on Erbil attack

The commander of the area from which Erbil attack was launched arrested

Date: 2020-09-30 21:28:19
The commander of the area from which Erbil attack was launched arrested

Iraqi and Kurdish Presidencies condemn the Erbil rocket attack, warning of "Chaos

Date: 2021-02-16 05:50:37
Iraqi and Kurdish Presidencies condemn the Erbil rocket attack, warning of "Chaos