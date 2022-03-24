"Saving the Homeland" reaches a quorum to elect the Iraqi resident, source

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, a source close to the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada Al-Sadr, said that Saturday's parliamentary session to elect the President of the Republic would be held with a proper quorum.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "The Saving the Homeland Alliance will succeed in reaching a quorum because it only needs a few independent representatives, which is achieved."

He added, "on Saturday's session, the number of deputies (Saving the Homeland) will be officially announced and handed over to the elected president."

On Wednesday, the Parliamentary alliance "Saving the Homeland," which is consisted of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, the Sadrist bloc, and Al-Siyada Alliance, announced their nominees officially for the Iraqi Presidency and the Prime minister.

In a press conference, the head of the Sadrist bloc, Hassan al-Adhari, said, "our candidate for Presidency is Rebar Ahmed (the Current Minister of Interior in Kurdistan), and for the position of Prime Minister is Muhammad Jaafar Muhammad Baqir al-Sadr (the current Iraqi Ambassador to London)."

Muqtada al-Sadr, considered announcing the candidates of the highest positions in Iraq by the tripartite Alliance as "a unique and important achievement."

The Head of the State of Law Coalition, Nuri al-Maliki, challenged the tripartite Alliance to collect the necessary number of deputies in the next election session scheduled for electing the Iraqi President.

According to Article 70 of the Iraqi Constitution, the President of the Republic should attain a two-thirds majority of the total number of deputies, which is also the needed quorum to open the session for election.