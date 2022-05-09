Saving the Homeland calls the Iraqi parliament to work for the interest of the citizen

Shafaq News/ The "Saving the Homeland" Alliance, which includes the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), the Al-Siyada Alliance, and the Sadrist bloc, confirmed that it is open to discussing all possible options with political forces to form a national majority government.

In a statement after a meeting in Erbil, the Alliance stressed the need for the Iraqi Parliament to "take its legislative role and its monitoring responsibility for the interest of citizens," noting that it "continues holding talks with independent deputies about the initiative for forming the next government."

Earlier, the Coordination Framework launched a 9-point initiative, while the Sadrist movement called on independent MPs to ally and form the government.

IA source told Shafaq News Agency that the independent representatives in the Iraqi Parliament failed to reach a unified position about the two initiatives.

The source revealed that 46 independent MPs met yesterday at MP Haidar al-Shamkhi's residence to discuss the latest political developments, noting that a new decisive meeting will be held in the next few days.

Since the Iraqi Parliament held its first session on the ninth of last January, the situation became more complicated with the Framework insisting on having the "Shiite" largest bloc because the prime minister is entitled to the Shiites, while the leader of the Sadrist movement Muqtada al-Sadr refuses to engage in an alliance with the Framework forces and adheres to excluding the leader of the State of Law coalition Nuri al-Maliki from any alliance.

On the other hand, the dispute between the two Kurdish poles continues; the Kurdistan Democratic Party says the position of the President of the Republic is a "Kurdish entitlement, and not for a specific party." At the same time, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan asserts that this position is its right.

The scene became more critical after al-Sadr announced his withdrawal from negotiations to form the next government and choose the next prime minister giving this task to the Framework to solve in 40 days but the Framework "failed."

The Sadrist Movement leader then called for independent deputies to form the next Iraqi government within 15 days.

The Shiite Cleric renewed his call to some of the Framework's forces to join the Alliance with the Sadrist bloc.

This situation created differences of opinions among the independent representatives over the initiatives of the Shiite rivals, the Sadrist movement, and the Coordination Framework.