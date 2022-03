Saving the Homeland Alliance: choose the new president and Prime Minister

Shafaq News/ The Parliamentary alliance "Saving the Homeland" consisted of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, the Sadrist bloc, and Al-Siyada Alliance announced their nominees officially for the Iraqi Presidency and the Prime minister.

In a press conference, the head of the Sadrist bloc, Hassan al-Adhari, said, "our candidate for Presidency is Rebar Ahmed (the Current Minister of Interior in Kurdistan), and for the position of Prime Minister is Muhammad Jaafar Muhammad Baqir al-Sadr (the current Iraqi Ambassador to London)."

"The Saving the Homeland Alliance is proceeding to form the national majority government and will complete the reform process."

According to Article 70 of the Iraqi Constitution, the President of the Republic should attain a two-thirds majority of the total number of deputies, which is also the needed quorum to open the session for election.

This text prompted the Shiite Coordination Framework to join more deputies to its bloc to hold any parliamentary session that requires the presence of two-thirds.

The Framework aimed to block the road in front of the tripartite Alliance for not forming a "national majority" government.