"Save the Marches": Iraqi artist raises awareness with huge calligraphy earthwork

Shafaq News/ Iraqi artist Basem al-Mahdi created a massive calligraphy earthwork to raise awareness for the fading marchlands in southern Iraq.

The Iraqi artist used a 2000-meters-squared swath of open land as his canvas to create a massive earthwork that is best seen from the sky.

With the Kufi font, al-Mahdi wrote in Arabic "Save the Marches" on dry land that was once a marchland in the city of Jabayesh in southern Iraq.

Al-Mahdi said that the artwork was crafted by self-efforts without any help or support from any government, non-government, or partisan sides.