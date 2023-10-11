Saudi King expresses commitment to stronger ties with Iraq in letter to Iraqi President

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid received a letter from King Salman bin Abdul Aziz of Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, reaffirming the Kingdom's commitment to enhancing relations between the two nations.

The letter was delivered during a meeting between President Rashid and the Saudi Ambassador to Iraq, Abdulaziz Al-Shammari, at Baghdad Palace.

In the message, King Salman expressed Saudi Arabia's "earnest desire to strengthen ties with Iraq, aiming to serve the mutual interests of both brotherly nations."

The King emphasized the importance of coordinating positions to address the region's challenges effectively.

During their meeting, President Rashid highlighted the necessity of fortifying the relationship between Iraq and Saudi Arabia. He emphasized the need to expand avenues of constructive cooperation that would benefit both countries significantly.

Ambassador Al-Shammari reiterated the Kingdom's eagerness to enhance its relations with Iraq. He emphasized Saudi Arabia's commitment to supporting Iraq's security and stability, commending the positive developments Iraq is experiencing across various sectors.