Saudi-Iraqi Council convenes in Jeddah

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Friday the convening of the fourth meeting of the Political, Security, and Military Committee, derived from the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council in Jeddah.

The meeting was attended by a number of Iraqi and Saudi military and security leaders.

According to a statement from the Ministry today, the meeting was chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, and his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

The statement added that the meeting reviewed the strong fraternal relations, ways to enhance and develop them in various fields, in addition to discussing intensifying joint coordination, especially in political, security, and military areas.

The statement also indicated that the two sides discussed topics on the agenda, which are a continuation of the subjects of previous meetings, and the preparation of memorandums of understanding in the field of facilitating travel procedures between the two countries.

The two sides emphasized the need to intensify joint work to combat drug trafficking and benefit from the measures followed by the Kingdom in this field. They also discussed the importance of continuing to exchange information to combat ISIS.

Finally, the two sides touched on the developments of the regional and international situations, according to the statement.