Saudi Foreign Minister: stability in the region requires "a secure Iraq"

Shafaq News/ The Saudi Foreign Minister, Faisal bin Farhan, affirmed on Saturday that the establishment of stability in the region requires "a secure Iraq."

During a speech at the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership, Bin Farhan said that "the changes in the region require joint coordination between countries, and the consolidation of regional stability requires the existence of a secure Iraq."

The Saudi minister praised the efforts of the Iraqi government to "control uncontrolled weapons," noting that "the kingdom supports Iraq in achieving security and stability."