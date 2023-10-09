Saudi Foreign Minister arrives in Baghdad amidst escalating regional tensions

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Saudi Foreign Minister arrived in the Iraqi capital for an official visit, as confirmed by the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Ahmed Al-Sahhaf.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein welcomed Prince Faisal bin Farhan at Baghdad International Airport.

The visit unfolded against heightened regional tensions in Palestine, where Hamas targeted Israeli settlements around the Gaza Strip, leading to retaliatory strikes by Israeli forces. The conflict resulted in significant casualties on both sides, exacerbating the ongoing crisis in the region.

In response to the situation, Iraq's Government spokesman, Bassem Al-Awadi, acknowledged the Palestinian actions as a consequence of the "prolonged oppression faced by Palestinians under the Zionist occupation." He reiterated Iraq's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, emphasizing, "We affirm our solidarity with the Palestinian people, their legitimate aspirations, and their rights."

In contrast, Saudi Arabia called for an immediate cessation of hostilities between Israelis and Palestinians. The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement cautioning against the deteriorating situation due to the occupation and the denial of legitimate rights to the Palestinian people. The statement emphasized the Kingdom's longstanding warnings about the consequences of such provocations against Palestinian holy sites.