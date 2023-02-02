Saudi Foreign Minister: Iraq plays a vital role in promoting stability in the region

Shafaq News/ The Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, said on Thursday that Iraq plays an essential role in “promoting stability in the region."

The Saudi Foreign Minister said in a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein, that Baghdad played a prominent role in dialogue and understanding by mediating between Riyadh and Tehran to restore relations.

"We are working to deepen coordination in the economic field, and we support Baghdad's efforts to consolidate prosperity, stability, and prosperity in Iraq."

The top Saudi official pointed out that achieving stability needs stable dialogue and promoting common interests.