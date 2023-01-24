Saudi Crown Prince Congratulates Iraq on Winning Gulf Cup 2023

Shafaq News/ Saudi Crown Prince and prime minister Mohammed bin Salman congratulated Iraq on winning and hosting the 25th Gulf Cup.

He congratulated Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed S. al-Sudani Iraq on winning the tournament wishing Iraq and its people further progress and success.

Last week, in probably the most stunning final in the tournament's history, Iraq won the Gulfcup 2023 title by beating Oman 3-2.

The final match took place at the Basra International Stadium, where thousands of fans had gathered since dawn.

It is the first time since 1979 that Iraq has hosted the tournament. Decades of sanctions had prevented the country from hosting any sports events.

Iraq holds its fourth title after winning the 1979, 1984, and 1988 tournaments.