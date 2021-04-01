Saudi Arabian prominent businessman posts a photo on Iraq, Iran and Saudi Arabia

Shafaq News / Saudi Arabian prominent businessman Prince Alwaleed bin Talal posted on Twitter a photo that could led to a political crisis among Iraq, Iran and Saudi Arabia.

The photo shows two separated meetings of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, and Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

He added the Iraqi and Saudi flags to the photo writing “Dignity” next to them.

Bin Talal commented by saying "The photo speaks. Iraq is an Arab country; the Persians are outside the equation."