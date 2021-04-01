Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Saudi Arabian prominent businessman posts a photo on Iraq, Iran and Saudi Arabia

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-01T19:11:13+0000
Saudi Arabian prominent businessman posts a photo on Iraq, Iran and Saudi Arabia

Shafaq News / Saudi Arabian prominent businessman Prince Alwaleed bin Talal posted on Twitter a photo that could led to a political crisis among Iraq, Iran and Saudi Arabia.

The photo shows two separated meetings of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, and Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

He added the Iraqi and Saudi flags to the photo writing “Dignity” next to them.

Bin Talal commented by saying "The photo speaks. Iraq is an Arab country; the Persians are outside the equation."

related

The Iraqi Foreign Minister arrived in Saudi Arabia

Date: 2021-02-22 08:40:05
The Iraqi Foreign Minister arrived in Saudi Arabia

Al-Halbousi upon meeting the Saudi delegation: to activate the Iraqi-Saudi parliamentary coordination

Date: 2020-11-08 17:06:12
Al-Halbousi upon meeting the Saudi delegation: to activate the Iraqi-Saudi parliamentary coordination

Iraq, Saudi Arabia agree to expand relations in different fields

Date: 2021-03-25 19:28:05
Iraq, Saudi Arabia agree to expand relations in different fields

The Iraqi-Saudi committee concludes a 13-article agreement

Date: 2020-11-09 16:20:51
The Iraqi-Saudi committee concludes a 13-article agreement

Iraq signs five agreements with Saudi Arabia

Date: 2021-03-31 19:20:24
Iraq signs five agreements with Saudi Arabia

Iraq proposes to abolish entry visa fees with Saudi Arabia

Date: 2020-07-24 12:28:35
Iraq proposes to abolish entry visa fees with Saudi Arabia

Iraqi-Saudi agreements don’t require the Parliament approve, A legal expert said

Date: 2020-11-10 14:36:02
Iraqi-Saudi agreements don’t require the Parliament approve, A legal expert said

Al-Fatah: whoever refuses relations with KSA has agendas offending Iraq

Date: 2020-07-26 14:35:54
Al-Fatah: whoever refuses relations with KSA has agendas offending Iraq