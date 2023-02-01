Saudi Arabia's top diplomat to visit Baghdad tomorrow

Shafaq News/ Saudi Arabia's top diplomat is expected to be in Baghdad tomorrow, Thursday, an official statement by the Iraqi ministry of foreign affairs said.
"Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, will meet with his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan, in Baghdad," the statement said.
A high-profile source told Shafaq News Agency that bin Farhan and his accompanying delegation will hold a series of meetings with Iraqi officeholders to discuss a spectrum of economic, political, and security issues.
Farhan's visit, according to the source, will lay the ground for a new round of Iraqi-brokered Saudi-Iranian talks in Baghdad.