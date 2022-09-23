Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Saudi Arabia expresses support for Iraq's stability

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-09-23T08:52:50+0000
Saudi Arabia expresses support for Iraq's stability

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein met his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan, on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The two sides discussed ways to boost bilateral relations for "the interests of the two brotherly people."

They also discussed Iraq's efforts to reduce tension between Riyadh and Tehran.

"Iraq is keen to establish the best relations with all countries, especially the Arab and neighboring countries," Hussein stressed.

Minister Hussein called for concerted efforts to "restore stability to the region by adopting dialogue and non-interference in the internal affairs of countries," as well as the necessity of coordination in the security fields to combat ISIS remnants.

In turn, Saudi Foreign Minister confirmed the Kingdom's support for "the unity and stability of Iraq," calling all to contribute to finding peaceful solutions that restore security and stability.

related

Iraq to push for better relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia

Date: 2022-02-04 16:58:50
Iraq to push for better relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia

Iraq condemns the attack on the Saudi embassy in La Hague

Date: 2020-11-12 20:59:45
Iraq condemns the attack on the Saudi embassy in La Hague

Iraqi PM arrives in Iran after Saudi visit to push for revival of Tehran-Riyadh talks

Date: 2022-06-26 11:09:22
Iraqi PM arrives in Iran after Saudi visit to push for revival of Tehran-Riyadh talks

Iraqi CTS launches a security operation to pursue ISIS terrorists near the Saudi borders

Date: 2021-07-27 10:36:24
Iraqi CTS launches a security operation to pursue ISIS terrorists near the Saudi borders

Iraq calls on KSA to release Iraqis held in custody in Riyadh

Date: 2022-03-02 20:14:59
Iraq calls on KSA to release Iraqis held in custody in Riyadh

Do UK and Saudi Arabia involved in Soleimani ’assassination?

Date: 2020-12-28 10:15:54
Do UK and Saudi Arabia involved in Soleimani ’assassination?

Iran: Saudi Arabia is ready to resume talks at the diplomatic level

Date: 2022-06-27 10:13:58
Iran: Saudi Arabia is ready to resume talks at the diplomatic level

Iran-Saudi Diplomacy Intensifies as Nuclear Talks See Momentum

Date: 2021-09-22 12:27:04
Iran-Saudi Diplomacy Intensifies as Nuclear Talks See Momentum