Saudi Arabia congratulates Iraq for approving the government

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-28T09:31:58+0000
Saudi Arabia congratulates Iraq for approving the government

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Saudi King Salam Bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman praised PM Muhammad Shia'a Al-Sudani for confirming the Iraqi new cabinet.

In two separate congratulatory letters, the Saudi King and Prince wished Al-Sudani success and the Iraqis more prosperity.

On Thursday, the Iraqi parliament voted by an absolute majority for the ministerial program and cabinet of Al-Sudani.

In his government agenda submitted earlier to parliament, Al Sudani said he was forming "a coalition government based on the national partnership principle."

The Prime Minister "promised" the Iraqis to exert "all possible efforts to succeed in addressing the challenges."

