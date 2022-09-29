Saudi Arabia condemns Iranian attacks on Iraq's Kurdistan region

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-09-29T11:41:19+0000

Shafaq News/ Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday condemned Iran's attacks on Iraq's Kurdistan region and rejected any attacks that threaten the country's security. "The foreign ministry emphasizes that it completely rejects all attacks that threaten the security and stability of Iraq," the ministry said in a statement shared on its Twitter page. It also voiced the importance of the international community standing up against these Iranian violations which violate international charters and norms. Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Wednesday they fired missiles and drones at military targets in the Kurdish region of neighbouring Iraq, where authorities said 13 people were killed. The strikes were reported after Iranian authorities accused armed Iranian Kurdish dissidents of involvement in unrest now shaking Iran, especially in the northwest where most of the country's population of over 10 million Kurds live. Thirteen people were killed and 58 wounded in the attacks near Irbil and Sulaimaniya in Iraq's Kurdistan, Iraq's state news agency said citing its counter-terrorism service in Kurdistan.

related

Iraq signs five agreements with Saudi Arabia

Date: 2021-03-31 19:20:24

Saudi Arabia and Bahrain wish to form an Iraqi Government capable of stopping foreign interference

Date: 2021-12-10 14:58:02

Iran: Saudi Arabia is ready to resume talks at the diplomatic level

Date: 2022-06-27 10:13:58

Al-Halbousi upon meeting the Saudi delegation: to activate the Iraqi-Saudi parliamentary coordination

Date: 2020-11-08 17:06:12

Saudi Arabian prominent businessman posts a photo on Iraq, Iran and Saudi Arabia

Date: 2021-04-01 19:11:13

Iran's Ambassador to Yemen transferred to Tehran on an Iraqi plane

Date: 2021-12-18 19:57:00

Ayatollah al-Sistani declares July 10 as Eid al-Adha

Date: 2022-06-29 17:54:14

The Iraqi-Saudi committee concludes a 13-article agreement

Date: 2020-11-09 16:20:51