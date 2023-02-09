Saudi Arabia approves a 10,000 pilgrims boost to Iraq's Hajj quota

Shafaq News/ Saudi Arabia's Minister of Pilgrimage (Hajj and Umrah), Tawfiq al-Rabi'a, has approved a proposal to add 10,000 pilgrims to Iraq's Hajj quota, Iraqi presidency said on Thursday.

Al-Rabi'a, who arrived in Baghdad this morning, met with the Iraqi president, Abdullatif Rashid, in al-Salam palace, an official readout said.

According to the readout, Rashid discussed with his guest the bilateral ties and cooperation prospects between their respective countries.

Rashid said that Iraq seeks to apply for a boost to its Hajj quota in a bid to accommodate the growing population. The Saudi minister, according to the readout, responded by adding 10,000 pilgrims to Iraq's quota.

Al-Rabi'a reiterated his country's support for Iraq's stability and pivotal role in the region, and its commitment to bolstering the relations between Baghdad and Riyadh.

This is the second visit of a Saudi officeholder to Iraq this month. On February 2nd, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Faisal bin Farhan, arrived in Baghdad on an official visit, where he held a series of meetings with the heads of the state and other senior officers.

In mid-January, the Saudi ministry of pilgrimage increased Iraq's Hajj quota from 36,000 to 42,500 persons annually.