Saraya al-Salam's commander signals utmost readiness for "emergencies" 

Shafaq News/ The General Commander of Saraya al-Salam (The Peace Companies), Tahseen al-Hamidawi, signaled utmost readiness to cope with "any emergency", pledging allegiance to the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr.

"Saraya al-Salam is a highly-equipped military organization at both doctrinal and military level," al-Hamidawi said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The companies follow the commands of leader al-Sadr. It Harbours unmatched insightful obedience to him," he continued, "this huge number of Mujahids are at utmost readiness to defend the homeland and doctrine, and settle any emergency very fast."