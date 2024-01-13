Saraya al-Salam detain ISIS member in Saladin

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi militia group Saraya al-Salam, which is part of state-sanctioned Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), announced on Saturday that it had arrested a member of the Islamic State (ISIS) extremist group.

Saraya al-Salam said in a brief statement that the arrest was made after "accurate intelligence information" and "intensive security efforts."

The detainee was identified as Hamid Ahmed Hamid Saleh al-Malisi, who is said to have been working with one of ISIS's units in the Saladin province.