Saraya al-Salam Expels Two Members Over Disobedience in Dhi Qar

Shafaq News/ Saraya al-Salam (The Peace Companies), the military wing of the Sadrist movement, has expelled two of its Dhi Qar-based members, an official document showed on Thursday.

The document, reviewed by Shafaq News Agency, the expulsion was prompted by "individuals' reprehensible conduct and violation of directives issued by the organization's supreme leadership."

"The individuals organized a protest in al-Jumhuriya Street in central Nasiriyah, denouncing the decisions made by the supreme leadership of Saraya al-Salam towards one of the brigades in the province," an insider revealed.