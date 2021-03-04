Saraya Awliya al-Dam suspends its operations, welcomes the Pope

Shafaq News/ “Saraya Awliya al-Dam”, Arabic for “Guardians of Blood Brigades” announced on Thursday that its military operations will be suspended completely during the visit of Pope Francis, which begins tomorrow, Friday.

"We stop all forms military action during the Pope's visit, to express our respect to Imam al-Sistani, because we are Arabs and we honor the guest." The Brigades said in a statement.

It added, "We welcome the Pope of the Vatican,..you (Pope), decent man.. if your visit came before now, when the Yazidi women and Christians were captured, and the third of Iraq fell into the hands of ISIS, it would have a greater impact on those who suffer.”

The trip by the 84-year-old leader of the world’s Catholics was announced by the Vatican in December, and will take in the capital Baghdad, as well as Ur, a city linked to the Old Testament figure of Abraham, and Erbil, Mosul and Qaraqosh in the plain of Nineveh.

This will be the first visit of a Pope to Iraq.