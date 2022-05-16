Saraya Al-Salam denies rumors about a deployment in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the military wing of the Sadrist movement denied the circulated news about its deployment in Baghdad.

A source in Saraya Al-Salam (Peace Brigades) told Shafaq News Agency; "The Brigades were found to protect the Iraqi people and their sanctities, and the rumors about deploying in the streets and cities are not true."

"The Saraya are ready and will intervene if there is a danger or threat to civil peace." He said.

Earlier today, the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, lashed out at the Iraqi Judiciary for backing the "disgraceful deeds" of what he called the "blocking one-third," hinting that he might pull out the streets card.

In a public speech, al-Sadr said, "the people are suffering from poverty...the audacity has reached a point that laws that might benefit the people are annulled shamelessly," about the revocation of the emergency food security bill.

"They are aiming at the people. They want them to kneel. It is more surprising that the Judiciary, knowingly or not, are aiding the shameless acts of the blocking one-third."

"Authority has blinded them from the burden, fear, poverty, loss, militias, external reliance, fear of normalization, and diseases."

Al-Sadr warned of the public protests that might erupt. "You may not be safe from the roar of wronged people."

Yesterday, Sunday, the maverick Shiite cleric announced a temporary shift to the opposition after the Iraqi political forces, including the Sadrist movement, failed to form a government.

Al-Sadr said in a statement, "I am honored that the lawmakers affiliated with me are the biggest bloc in the history of Iraq. I am honored I successfully formed the largest trans-quota bloc. I am honored I depended upon myself, not external parties. I am honored I did not have to resort to Judiciary to sustain the needs of the people and form the government. However, because of the internal and external squawking on myself and the notion of 'national majority government,' we could not make it. It is an entitlement of the Independent forces."

"The parties that pretend to be independent did not support us. Therefore, we have only one choice left: moving to opposition for thirty days," he said.

"If the parties and political blocs, including those we allied with them, it would be great. If not, we will have another decision we announce later."