Sara Allawi on PM al-Kadhimi’s Government: “Poor performance”

Shafaq News/ Deputy President of Wataniya Coalition Focusing on Youth Representation and Female Empowerment, Sara Ayad Allawi, lambasted the “poor performance” of PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s government ahead of the legislative elections, warning that unrestrained arms and political money might meddle its results.

Allawi told Shafaq News Agency, “the performance of PM al-Kadhimi’s government is weak. It is unable to secure a proper and favourable enviroment to hold the Council of Representative Elections as scheduled.”

“The influence of the unrestrained arms and political money is expanding,” she added, “the elections will not be impartial. There will be low turnout amid fear of meddling and rigging the results.”