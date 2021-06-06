Sanctions imposed on two Iraqi tankers lifted today, Iraqi Minister announces

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Minister of Transport, Nasser Hussein Bandar Al-Shibli, announced from Umm Qasr ports, raising the Iraqi flag over the Al-Qurna and Al-Asma'i tankers.

Al-Shibli said in a press conference, "After strenuous discussions and negotiations to find ways to comply with the International Ship and Port Security Code, the sanctions imposed on Iraqi tankers during the former regime's era were lifted, and after the approval of international maritime organizations."

"The Al-Asma'i and Al-Qurna tankers, owned by the General Company for Maritime Transport, were transferred from the Jordanian registration port to the Basra registration port, and the Iraqi flag was raised on them after completing the docking, maintenance, and the tanker's approval for commercial work, which is documented by international certificates.