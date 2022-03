Shafaq News / The Federal Commission for Integrity disclosed more information about the 7-year prison sentence against the deputy commissioner of Samarra.

The Commission said in a statement that the Saladin Criminal Court that the deputy commissioner of Samarra was sentenced to seven years imprisonment on charges of wasting 550,000,000 Iraqi Dinars of public money.

The defendant was convicted based on Article 318 of the amended Penal Code No. 111 of 1969, according to the statement.