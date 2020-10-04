Salih wishes Trump a speedy recovery and stresses on protecting missions, upon receiving Tueller

Shafaq News / The Iraqi President, Barham Salih, wished a speedy recovery to his US counterpart, Donald Trump and his wife, who contracted COVID-19.

In a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, the Presidency of the Republic said that Saleh received, today, at Baghdad Palace, the US ambassador to Iraq, Matthew Tueller, "at the beginning of the meeting, he expressed his wishes for a speedy recovery for President Donald Trump and his wife and stressed the importance of the cooperation of the international community to confront the epidemic and curb its damage".

The statement said, "the meeting discussed the relations between the two countries, ways to develop it towards horizons of cooperation in various fields, in the context of the strategic dialogue and strengthening of cooperation with the international community to face security and health challenges".

The meeting also emphasized the importance of, "supporting the government's measures in protecting diplomatic missions and consolidating the state's authority to enforce the law and achieve security and stability", stressing the need to, "reduce tensions in the region through dialogue to reach peace and find the appropriate ground for cooperation in the fields of development and progress".

For his part, Ambassador Tueller affirmed his country's commitment to support the stability of Iraq and strengthen the joint bilateral relations between the two countries in all fields, according to the statement.



