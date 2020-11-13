Salih warns of future crises and deems the borrowing law "insufficient"

Shafaq News / The Iraqi President, Barham Salih, expressed his regret on Friday about what he called "the absence of national consensus" in the Iraqi Parliament's approval of the law on financing the fiscal deficit.

Salih said in a statement today, "the approval of the fiscal deficit financing law was necessary to secure the salaries of employees for the next three months, even though borrowing is not a sustainable solution."

He stressed the importance of, "serious work in preventing the recurrence of the crisis of financing employees 'salaries, as the borrowing law alone is not sufficient. A comprehensive reform policy in radical treatment and protection of employees' salaries must be adopted as a priority."

"Regrettably, the law was approved in the absence of national consensus, specifically from the Kurdish component", he added.

The President of the Republic emphasized the need to, "solve the outstanding problems between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government, specifically the oil file, and rectify them under the constitution in a way that achieves justice and citizenship rights for all Iraqis."