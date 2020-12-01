Salih upon receiving two UK ministers: to ease the tensions in the region

Shafaq News/ The President of Iraq, Barham Salih, received on Monday the British Minister of State for Middle East and North Africa Affairs, MP James Cleverley, and the Minister of the British Armed Forces, MP James Heappey, in the presence of Iraqi Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defense Fuad Hussein and Juma Inad.

The meeting touched upon the bilateral relations between the two countries, issues of common interest and reviewed developments in Iraq and the region, stressing the need for cooperation and coordination between the two countries in a way that serves peace and local and regional stability, according to a statement by the Presidency of the Republic office.

The President of the Republic stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation between the two countries in the political, economic, military, and health fields, and joining efforts to combat terrorism and face the public health and economic repercussions of the COVID-19.

For their part, the British ministers appreciated the proposals of the President of the Republic and stressed the importance of working to ease tensions in the region and cooperation in the field of combating terrorism, as they affirmed their country's commitment to support the security and stability of Iraq.