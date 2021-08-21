Salih to Japan's MoFA: dialogue is vital to mitigate tensions in the region

Shafaq News/ The President of the Republic of Iraq, Barham Salih, met on Saturday with Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Toshimitsu Motegi. The meeting took place at al-Salam Palace in Baghdad.

According to a readout issued by Salih's office, the meeting touched upon the long-standing relationships and mutual cooperation between the two countries.

President Salih and Minister Motegi emphasized their countries' common will towards strengthening their ties in various economic, trade and industrial fields.

Both sides spoke about Japanese companies' role in the reconstruction of Iraq and in transferring technological experience.

President Salih commended the various types of support provided by Japan.

Meeting's agenda also included a discussion regarding regional and international issues and matters of mutual concern.

President Salih called for "Joint regional and international responsibility where it is most needed to protect regional security and stability, while defusing crises in the region and calming tensions there."

"To do so, positive and meaningful dialogue, that takes into account the current regional and global challenges is needed," he said, "with focus on addressing the most significant challenges; the first and foremost among are combating the terrorism and extremism, working for greater cooperation in the fight against administrative and financial corruption, and having further collaboration in the areas of the health, environmental protection and addressing climate change."

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi made an unannounced trip to Iraq on Saturday, marking the first visit to the country by a top Japanese envoy in 15 years.

Motegi, who is on a tour of the Middle East, held talks with Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and Minister of Foreign Affairs Fuad Hussein.

The ministry did not announce Motegi’s visit to Iraq — which came between his visit to Turkey and planned travel to Iran — due to safety reasons.