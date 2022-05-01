Report

Salih receives phone calls from al-Sisi and bin Tamim

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-01T13:39:05+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq's outgoing President Barham Salih on Sunday received two phone calls from the Egyptian President, Abdul-Fattah al-Sisi, and the Qatari Prince, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad.

Al-Sisi and Bin Hamad extended greetings to Salih on the occasion of Eid al-Fetr, wishing peace and prosperity for the Iraqi people, according to a readout issued by the Iraqi Presidency. 

The heads of the Arab state laid emphasis on bolstering the bilateral ties with Iraq, should it serve the security and stability of the region. 

The Iraqi president hoped the people of the region manage to overcome the current tension and challenges, and peace and stability prevail.

